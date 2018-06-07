Alice Marie Johnson Praises Kim Kardashian in First Televised Interviews After Prison Release

Alice Marie Johnson is a free woman!

Johnson, 63, who was serving a life sentence for a first-time non-violent drug offence, was released from prison on Wednesday after serving 22 years. The great-grandmother's release is thanks in large part to Kim Kardashian West who visited President Donald Trump and asked for clemency, which the president decided to grant.

Johnson alongside her daughter, Catina Scales, praised Kardashian West on Thursday's CBS This Morning: "I want to tell my war angel that I thank you for never giving up. That you did it. You never gave up on me. You fought and you fought until I was free. And that was one thing that she told me is that she would not give up on me. I'd just like to thank her and hug her."

Kardashian West, 37, personally called Johnson on Wednesday to let her know the good news.

"I just got off the most wonderful, emotional and amazing phone call with Alice, Kim and Alice's lawyers," Kardashian West's attorney, Shawn Holley, told ET on Wednesday. "Kim was the one to tell Alice that she was being released. It was a moment I will never forget. Once Alice's family joined the call, the tears never stopped flowing."

"It was the most incredible day of my life. The most incredible, amazing, overwhelming moment of my life," Johnson told CBS This Morning of the phone call. "When Kim told me I could go home I started screaming and jumping up and I know the people that were looking in the window probably thought I was having some kind of fit."

Johnson opened up about how her story instantly connected with Kardashian West on Good Morning America.

"From the very first [time] when Kim heard about my story and we connected, we truly had a heart connection with this," Johnson told Michael Strahan. "She told me that she knew that this was meant to be. At the time when I just popped up on her phone, it was a moment when she knew that this is the moment. This is the person that she needs to do something [for]."

Johnson also sang Kardashian West's praises on Today.

"I'll tell you, I know that it was a miracle. I know that only God could have touched Kim Kardashian's heart like that," she told Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie. "And we have connected. She said that she felt something when she saw and heard my story and I'm just so thankful for it. I can't explain it. It's a miracle."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star expressed her excitement over the news in a series of tweets.

"[Johnson's] commutation is inspirational & gives hope to so many others who are also deserving of a second chance," she wrote in one tweet.

Johnson told Today that seeing her family was "a moment of shock" and that she plans to "appreciate every single moment we have. Sometimes we take family and life for granted. I'll never do that again."

On GMA, Johnson also said that she plans to focus on the future.

"I feel that I've not only paid my debt, but I've overpaid my debt for the crime that I committed. But I'm just so thankful. I'm not bitter about it," Johnson shared. "I'm just happy that it has come to an end."

Johnson also thanked President Trump — who offered his support in a tweet on Thursday — and urged him to remember all the others like her.

"I'd like to tell President Trump that I am so grateful for everything that you've done for me and my family. This moment right now is happening because President Trump had mercy on me," she shared on GMA. "And I'd like to tell him that please, please remember us, the others who have been left behind. Because there is so many like me who need to have the opportunity that I've had."

