Kim Kardashian Shares Personal Photos From Her First Trip to Paris Since the Robbery

Kim Kardashian West just shared a handful of new images on her app from her trip to Paris in June with hubby Kanye West. It was a particularly monumental trip because it was the first time she’d returned to France’s capital city since she was robbed there in 2016.

In the images, Kim sports an electric-blue jacket and oversized shades while the rapper wears a cap and a white, hand-painted tee as they mingle at an event. In another photo, she is having her makeup done while flying back to the U.S.

“Returning to Paris was such an emotional experience!” the 37-year-old reality superstar wrote alongside the images. “It’s one of my favorite cities and I loved going back to see Virgil Abloh's first runway show for Louis Vuitton. Kanye and I had such an amazing time watching Virgil make history with his collection! Right after the show was over, we flew straight back to LA. We were going to Teyana Taylor's listening party for her new album so I had to get my glam done on the plane, lol.”

On Oct. 3, 2016, Kim was gagged and held at gunpoint as she was robbed of roughly $10 million in jewelry. The experience understandably shook Kim to her core, prompting her to take a three-month break from social media. But the resilient Keeping Up with the Kardashians star soon proved that the harrowing incident wouldn't stop her from moving forward.

"I think with everything that has happened in Kim's life this year, she really had to redefine her priorities," her sister Khloe Kardashian wrote on her own app early in 2017. "Time does heal and I think she's in a much better place now."

