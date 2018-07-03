Kylie Jenner Proves She's Kim Kardashian's Lookalike With Throwback Photos

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian West are totally twinning in these throwback pics!

Kylie, 20, took to Instagram on Monday to share images from a previous photo shoot with her older sister. In the snaps, both ladies are rocking super straight, long, shiny dark hair, nude bandeau tops and dramatic pink eye makeup.

“Throwback ✨ who wants KKW X KYLIE round 2?” Kylie wrote alongside the photos of her and Kim, 37, standing nose-to-nose for the cameras. The caption seems to be implying that the two will be collaborating once again on a makeup line.

This isn’t the first time Kylie has looked like Kim's doppelganger. Just last the month the siblings were spotted in matching gray ensembles consisting of leggings, crop tops, stiletto sock boots and oversized gold reflective shades from Kanye West’s clothing line, Yeezy.

Back in 2015, Kim also told ET that Kylie is her kindred spirit.

"She is the best, you know? She's my little twin soul," the mother of three said. "She's such a free spirit, and I love that. She's the sweetest."

Along with Khloe Kardashian, the sisters recently staged a photo shoot of their new daughters — Khloe and Tristan Thompson’s 2-month-old, True, Kim and Kanye’s 5-month-old, Chicago, and Kylie and Travis Scott’s 5-month-old, Stormi.

Kim first exclusively told ET of the planned shoot last month, while Khloe, 34, confirmed it took place over the weekend.

“We’re so excited. Me and Kylie and Khloe are planning one of those kids’ photo shoots, just like a silly shot that we can have all the girls, ‘cause Stormi and Chicago have so many pictures together,” Kim said at the time. “So, we can’t wait for True to join the crew.”

