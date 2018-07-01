Kylie Jenner Is Back to Posting Photos of Stormi After Deciding to Stop Sharing Them 'Right Now'

Kylie Jenner has decided to start sharing images of her five-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster, once again.

On Saturday, the youngest Jenner sister shared a still of her daughter lying serenely on a bed with the caption, “My little love.” She also shared a photo of Stormi fast asleep in her arms under the glow of a pink lamp -- writing “nothing better.”

Stormi girl 6/30/18 A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Jun 30, 2018 at 3:01pm PDT

love 6/30/18 A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Jun 30, 2018 at 6:08pm PDT

Kylie, who shares Stormi with boyfriend Travis Scott, previously stumped fans when she decided to delete nearly all images of her daughter from her social media accounts on June 11. "Yeah I cut my baby out. I'm not sharing photos of my girl right now," the 20-year-old wrote when a fan commented on the purging of Stormi images. But, it looks as though she’s once again had a change of heart – and we’re guessing fans are celebrating.

