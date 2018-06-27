Watch Kylie Jenner Line Her Lips With Her Eyes Closed in a Makeup Tutorial

Kylie Jenner gets real in a makeup tutorial video with Vogue as she spills beauty secrets and more.

The 20-year-old founder of Kylie Cosmetics, which is estimated to be worth more than $2 billion by 2022, got candid in front of the camera as she filmed herself getting ready for the day in her sunny Calabasas, California, home.

The social media star starts off with a fresh face and dives into filling in her brows. Her trick for perfect arches? Apply concealer underneath to shape the brow and blend the rest on the lids as a base for eyeshadow.

After powdering the face, Jenner goes into her new eyeshadow palette from her eponymous line, brimming with gorgeous warm, summer-ready hues, and reveals she always has her bestie and roommate, Jordyn Woods, to test new formulas.

"I test out most of my stuff on Jordyn because we live together, so I'm like, 'Jordan, I need you.' Everyone that comes in my house has red tinted arms from swatches and shadows," Jenner says.

She blends the matte shades onto the lids and takes a shimmery orange color and dabs with her finger for a glitzy effect. A rule she always swears by? Apply foundation after eyeshadow to clean up any fallout. Genius!

Jenner credits her mom, Kris Jenner, as the one who sparked her interest in makeup.

"I've always been really into makeup. I think I just used to watch my mom a lot, maybe, and I used to steal all her makeup and she had these two little Chanel loose eyeshadow powders. I just can't get them out of my mind. It was this baby blue and this baby pink and I would just put them all over my face. They were bomb," she shares. "My mom always let me wear makeup. It was more my dad that didn't really want me to wear makeup, but my mom always let me be creatively wild and go to my sixth grade class with purple eyeshadow and a cut crease."

As a mother herself, she contemplates when is the appropriate time to introduce daughter Stormi to makeup.

"I haven't thought about letting...when I'm letting Stormi wear makeup," she says. "I mean, I'm gonna let her wear makeup, but when is the question."

As part of the Kardashian clan, the raven-haired beauty reveals she and big sister Kim Kardashian West are not competitive when it comes to their own beauty brands.

"Me and Kim do not compete," Jenner insists. "A lot of people think we might, but we just...we really like making completely different products, and we both enjoy each other's stuff. So, it's just the more makeup, the better."

Jenner then contours her face with bronzer and afterwards bakes with powder, which is a method that allows the powder to soak into the skin for a short period time so the color stays put and shapes the face -- a step she can't do without.

Next are her famous voluptuous lips, which she was apprehensive about until she discovered the power of makeup.

"When I was insecure about my lips I turned to makeup to help me feel more confident.," she says.

Now, the beauty mogul can line her lips with her eyes closed, which she does confidently and swiftly.

She gushes about the success of her makeup collection and discloses she knew she found her niche when her initial line of Kylie Lip Kits sold out in seconds.

"So Kendall modeling all over the world, and that was always her dream and just, you know, then finally finding something that was mine and I loved was the best feeling in the world," Jenner points out.

She completes the look with heaps of blush -- a holy grail product for Jenner -- all over the cheeks, forehead and even chin. She then swipes on mascara, applies highlighter on the high points of the cheekbone, tip of the nose and bridge, and pats down with her finger to blend for a natural finish. The young mom grooms her brows one last time with a gel and spritzes the whole face with setting spray to lock in all the makeup.

Watch her tutorial in the video here and see her latest outfit below, featuring a sporty crop top and leggings.

