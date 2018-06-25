The Unexpected Eyeshadow Color Bella Hadid Is Convincing Us to Try

Anytime we're seeking to be more adventurous, we turn to supermodel Bella Hadid. Never one to shy away from daring trends, both fashion and beauty, the brunette stunner encourages us to go out of our comfort zone to achieve major looks.

Exhibit A: Hadid arrived at the Dior spring/summer 2019 menswear show in Paris donning a bright yellow pantsuit from the brand, complemented with matching canary-colored eyeshadow. We're especially intrigued by the makeup as yellow on eyes often reads as costume-y. However, celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta's application of subtly noticeable wash of color on the lids against full lashes on top of a glowy base and neutral glossy lips makes the bold glam surprisingly wearable and incredibly chic.

Hadid concluded the look with neon yellow nails, suggesting monochrome style is even better when one incorporates matching beauty choices on top of coordinating clothes.

Take a closer peek at the It girl's eye-catching makeup and shop yellow eyeshadows in various finishes -- from matte to metallic -- to recreate the sunny look.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Shop Yellow Eyeshadows

Colourpop

Colourpop Pressed Powder Shadow in Deja Boo $5

Beautylish

Sugarpill Cosmetics Pressed Eyeshadow in Buttercupcake $13

Sephora

Make Up For Ever Artist Color Eye Shadow in Butter Cup $17

Walmart

MAC Pro Longwear Waterproof Eye Shadow Colour Stick in Madly Sunny $20

