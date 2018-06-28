Kylie Jenner Is Already Planning 5-Month-Old Daughter Stormi's First Birthday Party

One thing is certain: Stormi Webster’s first birthday is going to be huge!

We know this because, although she isn’t even six months old yet, her proud mama, Kylie Jenner, is already prepping for the big day. The youngest Jenner sister shared the exciting news in a new Snapchat video on Wednesday.

“Stormi is gonna be five months this weekend, which really is tripping me out,” she told fans while using a fun flower filter. “That means we're halfway to a year, almost. And I’m already thinking about her first birthday and how it’s gonna be epic, OK.”

So, what can Stormi and Kylie’s millions of followers expect this birthday party to look like? It’s not clear yet, but we do know which theme she’s side-stepping.

“I was gonna do a super magical unicorn theme, but North and Penelope beat me to it,” she said, referring to her nieces. “So I have to think of something else.”

The revealing video comes just hours after another member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan celebrated her 34th birthday – Khloe Kardashian. And Kylie was on hand at the party to deliver a brief-yet-touching speech to her older sister.

“Khloe, I’ve known you since I was born, you’re my sister,” the 20-year-old said, causing those in attendance to break out in laughter. “And I truly give you all the credit for who I am. Who’ve I’ve become. You give me my crazy… wait, this isn’t about me. Happy birthday, I love you. And that’s all. That’s really all I have.”

“That’s all I need,” Khloe responded in her video, before toasting.

