Kim Kardashian's Daughter Mean Mugs for the Camera in Cute Snap

Kim Kardashian just shared a new precious still of her daughter Chicago West giving her most adorable expression to date. In the image, the five-month-old sneers at the camera with a sleepy glare while wearing a halo of hearts, thanks to a Snapchat filter. In the background is a sliver of her proud mama’s face.

It’s possible the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also used the opportunity to reveal Chi’s middle name to fans. Kim captioned the image with “Chi” and “Noel,” surrounded by heart emojis. As fans know, Noel is Kim’s middle name, but she’s clearly referring to her daughter here. Did she decide to pass along the name to her youngest child?

This new touching photo arrives just days after Kim’s sister Khloe Kardashian revealed to fans that her newborn daughter, True Thompson, had a photo shoot with Stormi Webster and Chicago. "We had a cousin photo shoot TODAY!!!! It was the CUTEST 😍😍😍," she tweeted on June 30. Here's hoping these images surface soon.

Speaking of Kardashians coming together for a photogenic moment, Kim was joined by momager Kris Jenner at a KKW Beauty event on Saturday, where the pair posed for the cameras in stylish black and white attire. A lucky few dozen fans were chosen to mingle with Kim, Kris and frequent collaborator and makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic at the exclusive gathering.

