Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Stun in Black-and-White Looks at KKW Beauty Event

Great fashion sense definitely runs in this family.

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner turned heads on Saturday when attending a special KKW Beauty event in Los Angeles together. The curvaceous reality star chose a white top featuring a plunging neckline that she paired with a hip-hugging skirt. Meanwhile, her momager opted for a black pantsuit over a lacy top for the day.

Kim and Kris were joined at the event by Mario Dedivanovic, a makeup artist and frequent collaborator. A mere fifty guests were invited to the gathering to rub shoulders with Kim, Kris and Mario.

Images from this exclusive event arrives just days after the first promo for Season 15 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians was released, teasing some serious tension between family members. It appears that a full-blown screaming match will go down between Kim and and her older Kourtney Kardashian.

"Oh, hey guys, it's Kimberly. Remember me?” Kim says as the promo begins. “It's been a minute. Did you miss us? Because we missed you. But don't worry, you didn't miss anything. Not much has changed. We've been keeping a low profile, and my sisters and I are closer than ever."

That’s when the fireworks begin. "You're just a f**king b***h!" Kourtney shouts, then Kim yells back, "Get the f**k out of here and go!"

The next season premieres on Sunday, Aug. 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E!

