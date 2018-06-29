Kim Kardashian Pushes Kourtney to Tears After Screaming Match in New 'KUWTK' Promo

Season 15 ofKeeping Up With the Kardashiansis almost here, and from the looks of it, we're in for a wild ride.

The E! reality show debuted its first trailer for the upcoming season on Friday, showcasing plenty of dramatic moments -- including an all-out screaming match between Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian.

"Oh, hey guys, it's Kimberly. Remember me? It's been a minute. Did you miss us? Because we missed you. But don't worry, you didn't miss anything. Not much has changed. We've been keeping a low profile, and my sisters and I are closer than ever," Kim says in the trailer before a clip plays of her emotional fight with her sisters.

"You're just a f**king b***h!" Kourtney cries, as Kim yells back, "Get the f**k out of here and go!"

While there's plenty of screaming in the trailer, there's a few sweet moments too as the sisters celebrate their recent baby boom with Kim, Khloe and Kylie Jenner all welcoming baby girls within months of each other. At one point, Khloe is seen chatting on the phone with Kylie, who gave birth to daughter Stormi in February.

"Are you obsessed with being a mom?" Khloe asks. "Yes, I am," Kylie replies.

One topic the trailer seems to overlook is Khloe's drama with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, who allegedly cheated on her multiple times while she was pregnant. After a few months working on their relationship in Cleveland, the couple is back in Los Angeles -- and he seems to be back in the good graces of her famous family.

"Khloe and Tristan are in a good place, however, it didn't happen overnight," a source told ET earlier this week. "Khloe doesn't give up on something she believes in and she believes in her and Tristan. Khloe and Tristan have been working hard on their relationship and making sure they are on the same page."

"With the basketball playoffs being over, the couple is able to spend some much needed quality time together," the source added.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Sunday, Aug. 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E!

