Kim Kardashian Wishes Khloe a Happy Birthday With Cute Photo of True and Chicago Together

Happy birthday, Khloe Kardashian!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and new mother turned 34 on Wednesday and her famous family is marking the occasion with some touching posts. Kim Kardashian West took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo of her and Khloe sitting side by side on a couch, and in the birthday girl’s lap sits both her newborn daughter, True, and Kim’s daughter, Chicago.

“Happy Birthday to one of my favorite souls on this planet!” Kim captioned the image. “This year you have shown strength like none other. I admire you for always following your heart. I love seeing you as a mom and can’t wait for the years ahead. Let’s celebrate you today! I love you to infinity!”

Khloe’s younger sister, Kendall Jenner, also shared a sweet message for her sibling. “Happy birthday to my best friend by choice! Sister I love you,” she captioned a throwback photo of herself wearing sunglasses as a child while a teenage Khloe embraces her.

The family’s matriarch, Kris Jenner, also wished her daughter a happy birthday with a photo from back when.

“Happy birthday to my bunny @khloekardashian!!” she wrote alongside a photo of her posing alongside Khloe at school when she was just a child. “Beautiful, smart, kind and the strongest person I know, you amaze me every single day. You are truly an angel on earth, my beauty, and I am so proud of you. You bring laughter and love to everyone around you. You lift people up with your positivity and your passion. This year we celebrate you being a new mommy, and all the amazing blessings that brings. To watch you with baby True brings me the greatest joy. I love you to the moon and back!! You deserve the world.”

