Khloe Kardashian's Wax Figure Is Astonishingly Realistic -- See the Pics!

Khloe Kardashian, is that you?

A wax figure of the 33-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was unveiled at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas at The Venetian on Tuesday, and it's making everyone do a double take.

The resemblance is uncanny and is astonishingly realistic. The figure shows off the new mom's curvy figure in blue jeans, a black lace corset and black Louboutin heels. Khloe's beauty look is also on point! Her blonde locks are slightly curled and parted down the middle. Her makeup consists of burgundy smoky eyeshadow, bold lashes and a perfectly peach lip color.

Khloe's statue also features long pink nails, two bracelets, a diamond ring and diamond studs.

Khloe isn't the only one in her family that has a surprisingly similar figure at Madame Tussauds. Last July, Kylie Jenner met her "twin" at the location in Hollywood. Kim Kardashian West also has one at Madame Tussauds in London, England, which shows the reality star taking a selfie.

Khloe has yet to comment on her spot-on wax figure, but on Monday, she opened up for the first time about the difficulty of keeping her family together following a rocky first two months of parenthood.

The Revenge Body star, who welcomed her first daughter, True, in April after reports broke that her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, cheated on her while pregnant, responded to a fan who questioned her decision to stay with the NBA player.

Watch the video below to hear what she said.

