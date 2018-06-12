Ed Sheeran's Wax Figure Is Amazingly Realistic: Pics

Madame Tussauds totally nailed its new wax figure of Ed Sheeran.

The statue of Sheeran was unveiled on Tuesday at Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium in London, England, given the 27-year-old singer's outspoken fondness of cats. Sheeran's wax figure wears blue Nike sneakers, black pants, a flannel shirt and fittingly strums a guitar.

Check out the amazing work:

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

Last July, Kylie Jenner met her similarly impressive wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Hollywood. Watch below:

