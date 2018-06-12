News

Ed Sheeran's Wax Figure Is Amazingly Realistic: Pics

By Antoinette Bueno‍
The new Madame Tussauds figure of Ed Sheeran is unveiled at Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium in London.
Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

Madame Tussauds totally nailed its new wax figure of Ed Sheeran.

The statue of Sheeran was unveiled on Tuesday at Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium in London, England, given the 27-year-old singer's outspoken fondness of cats. Sheeran's wax figure wears blue Nike sneakers, black pants, a flannel shirt and fittingly strums a guitar.

Check out the amazing work:

