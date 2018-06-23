Khloé Kardashian Says Separating Children From Parents at U.S. Border Is 'Heartbreaking'

As a new mom, Khloé Kardashian wants to help other families in need.

The 33-year-old Revenge Body host spoke out about the importance of helping migrant children who are being separated from their families at the U.S. border reunite by passionately explaining that "this is not how human beings treat each other."

"As a new mommy, there is nothing in this world more important to me than my baby girl," Kardashian, who welcomed her first child, daughter True, in April, wrote on Twitter on Friday. "It has been heartbreaking to watch what has been going on at the border, and impossible to comprehend that we live in a country where children are torn from the arms of their parents, who are dealt the ultimate punishment for wanting a better life for their families."

"Whether you believe that refugees should be allowed into this country or not, this is not how human beings treat each other," she continued. "This is not how we foster love and acceptance. This is not who we are."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star added that there are "thousands of children now separated from their parents and we must not let these children be forgotten, nor can we let this moment be forgotten."

"We have to do better than this. Please tweet, talk, call, post, write, donate. Xo," she concluded, adding a link to a donation center.

As previously reported, the original immigration policy resulted in approximately 2,000 children being separated from their parents during a six-week period in April and May. On Wednesday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to reverse his policy of separating the immigrant children from their parents.

Plenty of celebrities expressed their opinions on the matter, including Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, who donated $288,000 to the ACLU. George and Amal Clooney also donated $100,000 to the Young Center for Immigrant Children's Rights from their Clooney Foundation for Justice.

