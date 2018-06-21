Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Grab Casual Lunch Together in L.A.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been busy since returning to Los Angeles!

The couple, who welcomed daughter True Thompson in April, were spotted having lunch at Joey Restaurant in L.A. on Wednesday after returning from Cleveland, Ohio, less than a week ago.

Both opted for casual looks for their day out. Khloe sported a black crop top and work out leggings, a Balenciaga baseball cap and a gray purse and trainers. The 33-year-old reality star paired the all-black ensemble with a jean shirt tied around her waist and large hoop earrings. Tristan, 27, was also dressed down in a white T-shirt, gray shorts and orange Nike sneakers, along with a silver necklace and black aviator-style sunglasses.

The couple had been staying in Cleveland since baby True was born following cheating allegations against Tristan. But it appears since returning to California, the pair have been pretty inseparable!

Khloe and Tristan were spotted at a nightclub earlier this week with some of the new mom's family members — including Kendall Jenner and her rumored fling, Ben Simmons, as well as Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima. True's other aunt, Kim Kardashian West, also recently introduced her newest niece to her cousins, North, Saint and Chicago.

As for those cheating allegations, a source told ET that the Kardashian-Jenner clan "is all about forgiveness, and now it’s up to [Tristan] to prove himself."

"[Tristan] has a home in L.A. too, but the plan is to live together as a family at Khloe’s home as they continue to work on their relationship," the source said. "Everyone is back on board — friends, family and Khloe have all forgiven him and are giving him this second chance — and so far it’s been working for them."

Here's more about what the couple has been up to since returning to the West coast:

