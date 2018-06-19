Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Hit Up a Nightclub Following Return to L.A.

Mom and dad are out on the town!

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson had a date night on Monday night while out in Los Angeles, California. The two also met up with Khloe's younger sister, Kendall Jenner, and Kris Jenner's boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

The 33-year-old new mom sported thigh-high heeled boots and a loose green jacket for her night out. As for Tristan, he sported Gucci sweatpants and a white T-shirt along with a matching white baseball cap and white sneakers.

The couple's evening out comes just a few days after Khloe revealed on social media that she had officially returned to Los Angeles with her daughter, True. Prior to the move, the reality star spent the past few months in Cleveland, Ohio, where Tristan, 27, plays basketball for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Ahead of Monday night's outing, Khloe had not clarified whether Tristan would be joining her in L.A., but the Cavs did recently completed their run at the NBA Finals, which Khloe attended.

The couple have yet to openly address the status of their relationship since Tristan was accused of cheating just days before Khloe gave birth to True in April. Kim Kardashian West, however, did recently open up to ET’s Nischelle Turner about her sister's return to the West coast.

“We’re so excited,” Kim said. “Me and Kylie [Jenner] and Khloe are planning one of those kids’ photo shoots, just like a silly shot that we can have all the girls, ‘cause Stormi and Chicago have so many pictures together. So, we can’t wait for True to join the crew.”

