Khloe Kardashian Slams Critics Who Claim She's Fad Dieting After Pregnancy

Khloe Kardashian is taking on her haters.

The 33-year-old reality star took to Twitter on Monday night to express her annoyance at people who comment on how she's going about getting her body back in shape.

"I truly dislike when people report I’ve lost a tremendous amount of weight in a short amount of time or when people claim I’m doing these ridiculous diets," she initially tweeted. "It’s really setting the wrong tone. I believe in making lifestyle changes when it comes to my food."

I truly dislike when people report I’ve lost a tremendous amount of weight in a short amount of time or when people claim I’m doing these ridiculous diets. It’s really setting the wrong tone. I believe in making lifestyle changes when it comes to my food. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 19, 2018

Khloe didn't stop there! "Dieting is great but dieting doesn’t typically create long lasting results," she continued in another tweet. "I also believe that working out is so incredibly healthy and should be done to each individual's own rhythm of life. There’s no one size fits all [with] health and fitness."

Dieting is great but dieting doesn’t typically create long lasting results. I also believe that working out is so incredibly healthy and should be done to each individuals own rhythm of life. There’s no one size fits all when health and fitness. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 19, 2018

The new mom ended her Twitter declaration with some encouragement to those who are currently trying to lose weight. "To you out there, don’t give up!!" she wrote. "Everyday is a new day to find your rhythm."

To you out there, don’t give up!! Everyday is a new day to find your rhythm ❤️ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 19, 2018

Khloe -- who welcomed her first child, daughter True, in April -- has been open about her diet and exercise routines post-pregnancy. In a post shared on her app earlier this month, Khloe’s trainer, Joe Bouraima, disclosed her workout routine.

"Monday is cardio day, the one that Khloé did not love at the beginning (but she kind of appreciates it now). She calls it Black Monday, LOL," he wrote. "Tuesday through Sunday we work full body with a little bit of cardio, like HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training)."

Just weeks ago, Khloe declared that her "workouts are working" after fitting into a pair of her Good American jeans. She also shared information about her low-carb diet.

"I'm currently on a low-carb diet that my nutritionist, Dr. Goglia, gave me," Khloe wrote on her app. "It has lots of protein, so I'm able to go all out at the gym, but the best part is that I'm never hungry because I'm always eating!"

Here’s more on Khloe’s post-baby routine:

RELATED CONTENT:

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Hit Up a Nightclub Following Return to L.A.

Tristan Thompson Wears True's Name on Necklace Following Khloe Kardashian and Daughter's Return to L.A.

Khloé Kardashian Returns to Los Angeles With Daughter True for Father's Day -- Pics!

Related Gallery