Khloe Kardashian Works Out While 'Hungover' After Night Out With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is dedicated to her workouts!

The 33-year-old reality star took to Snapchat on Tuesday to share another look at her exercise routine — one that took place when she was hungover.

"Look who's back and in business. What do you got to say, Don?" Khloe asked her trainer in a video of him getting ready to sweat.

"I've got to say get your mind right and your body ready,” Don replied. “That's what I've gotta say."

Khloe seemed eager to get going, despite her hungover status. "OK, I'm hungover today, but we're still going to make this work," Khloe said.

The new mom, who previously revealed that her stomach was one of her main problem areas, also took to Instagram on Tuesday with a pic of her exposed stomach.

"If you’ve been wondering what I’ve been doing… I've been out here working my a** off," she wrote. "Baby weight is no joke!"

Khloe gave birth to her first child, True, back in April, and had been staying in Cleveland, Ohio, where her boyfriend and the father of her child, Tristan Thompson, lives when playing for the Cavaliers.

Over the weekend, however, the new family of three returned to Los Angeles, California, and to celebrate, Khloe and Tristan were spotted out at the club on Monday night, which was likely the cause of the hangover.

A source recently told ET that Tristan does plan to stay in L.A. for the summer, and despite prior cheating allegations against him, Khloe's family is giving him another chance.

"[Tristan] has a home in L.A. too, but the plan is to live together as a family at Khloe’s home as they continue to work on their relationship," the source said. "Everyone is back on board — friends, family and Khloe have all forgiven him and are giving him this second chance — and so far it’s been working for them."

