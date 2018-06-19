Kim Kardashian Says Kids' First Meeting With Khloe's Daughter True Was a 'Lovefest' (Exclusive)

The Kardashian family is back together again!

After spending the last few months with boyfriend Tristan Thompson in Cleveland, Ohio, Khloe Kardashianreturned to Los Angeles on Sunday to introduce her new baby girl, True, to the whole family -- and according to Kim Kardashian West, it was a huge success.

"I'm so excited," she gushed to ET's Carly Steel at her first-ever KKW Beauty and fragrance pop-up shop at Westfield Century City on Tuesday. "They came back on Sunday and I just piled the kids in the car and took them to meet their cousin, True, and it was a lovefest."

"I feel like [Kylie Jenner's daughter] Stormi and [my daughter] Chicago have so many photo shoots together, and we just text the pictures to Khloe of them sitting on the couch and we're like, 'Where you at, True? We're waiting for you!'" she continued. "Now that she can be in the mix, it's going to be so much fun," Kim added.

The mother of three told ET ealier this month that she, Kylie and Khloe were planning a photo shoot with their daughters, who were all born earlier this year. Chicago arrived on Jan 15, Kylie gave birth to Stormi on Feb. 1 and Khloe welcomed True on April 12.

"That was in the works, and it has not happened yet," Kim said of the photo shoot. "I think we are going to do it with, like, a professional photographer, get a little, cute kids photo shoot going. But they've all individually taken photos together, just not all together."

A source told ET on Tuesday that Khloe is planning to stay in Los Angeles for the entire summer, where she'll work on her relationship with Tristan following his cheating scandal. According to the source, Khloe, as well as her famous family and friends, have already "forgiven" Tristan after he allegedly cheated on her multiple times while she was prgnant.

"[Tristan] has a home in L.A. too, but the plan is to live together as a family at Khloe’s home as they continue to work on their relationship,” the source said. “Everyone is back on board -- friends, family and Khloe have all forgiven him and are giving him this second chance -- and so far it’s been working for them.”

Kim first opened up about the scandal during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April. "Like, I don't even know how to describe it," she said. "It's just so f**ked up."

"We really were rooting for Khloe, and we still are," she continued. "She's so strong and she's doing the best that she can. It's a really sad situation all over."

See more in the video below.

