Khloé Kardashian Documents Couples Workout with Boyfriend Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian took to Snapchat on Thursday to share her workout with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, proving they're all about quality time after his recent cheating scandal. The reality star, who returned to Los Angeles last weekend, shared several of her exercises after putting their 2-month-old daughter, True, down for a nap.

“True is down for her nap so it’s time to get a workout in. I always know that I feel great after my workouts but sometimes getting the energy to just go in that gym…” she said. "I just want to go back to sleep too and take a nap with True."

"If you stay ready you never have to get ready. So I gotta get back to staying ready," she added.

The Good American designer did a couple reps with her trainer, Don, before Thompson joined in, appearing in the background of her videos.

“I look ridiculous lol but my endurance is getting betteand [sic] after baby!!" Kardashian captioned one clip. "Wooooo progress!!!”

Kardashian and Thompson have been spotted on several outings in LA over the past week, as a source tells ET that the reality star and her family have "forgiven" him after he allegedly cheated on Kardashian on several occasions while she was pregnant.

"[Tristan] has a home in L.A. too, but the plan is to live together as a family at Khloe’s home as they continue to work on their relationship,” the source said. “Everyone is back on board -- friends, family and Khloe have all forgiven him and are giving him this second chance -- and so far it’s been working for them.”

According to the source, Kardashian's family "is all about forgiveness, and now it’s up to him to prove himself." See more in the video below.

