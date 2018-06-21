Khloe Kardashian Sings Sweet Lullaby to Daughter True -- Watch

Khloe Kardashian has the cutest way of putting True down for a nap.

The 33-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star adorably sang the sweep lullaby "Skip to My Lou" to her 2-month-old daughter and captured the moment on Snapchat on Thursday. Wearing an orange sports bra with a black tank top and her hair pulled back, the new mom lovingly kissed her baby girl on the forehead and began singing the tune.

As little True was starting to get sleepy, the Revenge Body host, who recently returned to Los Angeles, shared another snap of her girl yawning in her arms.

After putting True to sleep, Khloe hit the gym and admitted to just wanting to go back to bed with her baby girl.

"True is down for a nap so now it's time to get my morning workout in," she shared on Snapchat. "I always know that I feel great after my workouts, but sometimes getting the energy to just go in that gym [is hard]. I just want to go back to sleep too and take a nap with True. But it's OK. Mind over body."

Khloe hasn't shied away from showing off her workouts, diet plans and fit figure on social media. The reality star, however, is laying low on posting stuff about her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. Earlier this week, a source told ET that she and the 27-year-old NBA player are staying in her hometown for the entire summer, where they will continue to work on their relationship.

According to the source, Khloe has already "forgiven" Tristan after reports broke that he allegedly cheated on her multiple times while she was pregnant.

“[Tristan] has a home in L.A. too, but the plan is to live together as a family at Khloe’s home as they continue to work on their relationship,” the source said. “Everyone is back on board -- friends, family and Khloe have all forgiven him and are giving him this second chance -- and so far it’s been working for them.”

