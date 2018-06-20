George and Amal Clooney Make $100,000 Donation to Help Immigrant Children Separated from Families

George and Amal Clooney are taking action against President Donald Trump's controversial, "zero tolerance" immigration policy that has resulted in about 2,000 children being separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The couple, who are parents to 1-year-old twins Alexander and Ella and co-presidents of the Clooney Foundation for Justice, released a statement on Tuesday, revealing they have donated $100,000 to the Young Center for Immigrant Children's Rights.

"At some point in the future our children will ask us: is it true, did our country really take babies from their parents and put them in detention centers?" the statement reads. "And when we answer yes, they'll ask us what we did about it. What we said. Where we stood."

"We can't change this Administration's policy, but we can help defend the victims of it," the statement continues. "Today, the Clooney Foundation for Justice will donate $100,000 to the Young Center for Immigrant Children's Rights."

After the donation was made, Maria Woltjen, Executive Director of Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights at the University of Chicago, also released a statement:

"This Administration’s policy disregards international law and basic principles of human decency. To treat children in such a cruel manner not only violates their legal rights but also their basic needs. We are doing everything we can to advocate on behalf of the thousands of children who are separated and alone, and we are grateful for the generous support of George and Amal Clooney and the Clooney Foundation for Justice -- it could not be more vital at this time."

The Clooneys join a long list of celebrities who have expressed their outrage over the policy, which occurred during a six-week period in April and May. Other stars who have publicly spoken out include Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Anne Hathaway, Reese Witherspoon, Kristen Bell and Jimmy Kimmel.

