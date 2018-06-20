Rachel Maddow Breaks Down in Tears Over ‘Tender Age’ Shelters, Has to Hand Off Segment

Rachel Maddow struggled to keep her composure during Tuesday’s live taping of The Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC.

The longtime host and journalist broke down in tears while reading a new report from The Associated Press.

“This has just come out from the Associated Press,” a visibly emotional Maddow, 45, said, holding back tears. “This is incredible. Trump administration officials have been sending babies and other young children [pauses] to at least three tender age shelters in south Texas.”

As she continued trying to read out the story, Maddow realized she wouldn’t be able to finish.

“I think I’m going to have to hand this off. Sorry, that does it for us tonight. We’ll see you again tomorrow,” she said, placing her hand over her mouth. “Now it’s time for The Last WordWith Lawrence O’Donnell where he is live in Brownsville, Texas.”

Rachel Maddow chokes up and cries on air as she struggles to deliver news that migrant babies and toddlers have been sent to "tender age" shelters pic.twitter.com/O6crm8cvyR — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 20, 2018

Following the candid moment, Maddow took to Twitter to apologize to her viewers.

“Ugh, I’m sorry. If nothing else, it is my job to actually be able to speak while I’m on TV. What I was trying to do – when I suddenly couldn’t say/do anything – was read this lede,” she wrote, before quoting the AP’s story. “’Trump administration officials have been sending babies and other young children forcibly separated from their parents to at least three ‘tender age’ shelters in South Texas. Lawyers and medical providers who have visited the ‘tender age’ shelters described play rooms of crying preschool-age children in crisis. Decades after the national’s child welfare system ended the use of orphanages over concerns about the lasting trauma to children, the administration is standing up new institutions to hold Central American toddlers that the government separated from their parents.’”

Ugh, I'm sorry.



If nothing else, it is my job to actually be able to speak while I'm on TV.



What I was trying to do -- when I suddenly couldn't say/do anything -- was read this lede:



1/6 — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) June 20, 2018

"Trump administration officials have been sending babies and other young children forcibly separated from their parents to at least three “tender age” shelters in South Texas...



2/6 — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) June 20, 2018

"Lawyers and medical providers who have visited the "tender age" shelters described play rooms of crying preschool-age children in crisis...



3/6 — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) June 20, 2018

"Decades after the nation’s child welfare system ended the use of orphanages over concerns about the lasting trauma to children, the administration is standing up new institutions to hold Central American toddlers that the government separated from their parents...



4/6 — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) June 20, 2018

“The thought that they are going to be putting such little kids in an institutional setting? I mean it is hard for me to even wrap my mind around it,” said Kay Bellor, vice president for programs at Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, “Toddlers are being detained.”



5/6 — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) June 20, 2018

All from this Associated Press story that broke while I was on the air tonight, but which I was unable to read on the air:https://t.co/2VBLTVxvQq



Again, I apologize for losing it there for a moment. Not the way I intended that to go, not by a mile. — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) June 20, 2018

Maddow concluded by linking to the original post, adding, “Again, I apologize for losing it there for a moment. Not the way I intended that to go, not by a mile.”

Fans quickly noted that they had never seen the host get so visibly upset on-air before.

Rachel Maddow was more than a journalist or a news anchor tonight. She represented what millions of Americans have been feeling, and still feel. — Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) June 20, 2018

I have never seen Rachel Maddow cry. That is frightening.#KeepFamiliesTogether — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) June 20, 2018

I’ve never seen Rachel Maddow break down on the air before...I have chills. They’re housing hundreds of babies and toddlers in these detention centers. It’s so unbelievably awful. — Michael Alvarez 🌈 (@MichaelAlvarez_) June 20, 2018

Holy crap, Rachel #Maddow is losing it over the babies being incarcerated on live TV. Rachel, your humanity inspires us in these dark days. — CarenCL (@LevinCaren) June 20, 2018

OMG Rachel @maddow broke down trying to read a breaking news story that the government is sending babies and toddlers to what they are calling “tender age” facilities. Now that I have typed this, I’m gonna go cry too. — Sybill Trelawney (@SybilT2) June 20, 2018

Supermodel Chrissy Teigen also retweeted a video of the segment, writing, “John and I have watched this show for a long, long time now. DVR’ed every night. And I’ve never ever seen her cry. ‘Summer camp.’ ‘Womp womp.’ F**K these heartless people.”

In addition to Teigen, many stars, including Ellen DeGeneres, Anne Hathaway and more have spoken out against President Donald Trump’s controversial ‘zero tolerance’ immigration policy, which has resulted in about 2,000 children being separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border during a six-week period in April and May.

RELATED CONTENT:

Chrissy Teigen, Anne Hathaway & More Sound Off on Immigrant Children Being Separated From Parents at US Border

Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her 'Space Baby' Miles -- See the Sweet Pic!

John Legend Shares Pic of ‘Awesome’ Wife Chrissy Teigen Pumping Breast Milk on Father’s Day

Related Gallery