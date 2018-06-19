Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her 'Space Baby' Miles -- See the Sweet Pic!

Chrissy Teigen has a future astronaut on her hands.

The 32-year-old Lip Sync Battle co-host and mother of two showed off her month-old son, Miles, on Instagram on Tuesday. In the sweet snap, her baby boy is fast asleep and wearing a blue onesie and a white NASA beanie.

"Space baby!! ♥️♥️♥️ @tweetsoutloud," Teigen wrote alongside the too cute pic of her and John Legend's new bundle of joy. NASA also replied to the adorable post, writing, "We think your little one is out-of-this-world, and we really dig his hat! It's fitting that he's wearing blue, because newborn stars glow the same color."

Teigen and Legend welcomed Miles in May. Teigen shared the exciting news on social media, tweeting, "Somebody’s herrrrrrre!"

She also posted a pic on Instagram of her newborn, writing, "Hello, world! This is Miles Theodore Stephens - We are drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles. Our household feels overwhelmed with love. Thank you for all your well wishes!" The couple are also parents to 2-year-old daughter Luna.

Even though Miles is only a month old, he's already giving back to the community. Just last week, the model, her husband, Luna and Miles, donated $72,000 each to the ACLU on Donald Trump's 72nd birthday.

