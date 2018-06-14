Chrissy Teigen and John Legend (and Luna and Miles!) Donate $72K Each to ACLU on Trump's Birthday

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are marking President Donald Trump's birthday with a generous donation to the ACLU.

In a statement posted to both Twitter and Instagram, Teigen announced that all members of her family, including her kids — Luna, 2, and Miles, one month — had donated $72,000 each to the advocacy organization in honor of Trump's 72nd birthday on June 14.

"John and I are outraged to see and hear the horror stories of immigrant families seeking asylum and refuge in America being ripped apart due to the inhumane policies of the Trump administration," the 32-year-old wrote. "These actions are cruel, anti-family and go against everything we believe this country should represent."

Teigen continued the statement by explaining why she and Legend, 39, chose the ACLU for their donation, which totals more than a quarter of a million dollars.

"The ACLU is committed to defending the rights and humanity of these vulnerable families," Teigen wrote. "In addition to fighting for immigrants' rights, they're advocating for reproductive rights, voting rights, criminal justice reform, LGBT rights, 1st amendment rights and holding the Trump administration accountable whenever possible."

The statement concluded: "The President celebrates his 72nd birthday today. On this auspicious occasion, in order to Make Trump's Birthday Great Again, each member of our family has donated $72,000 to the ACLU."

After a fan tweeted Teigen, "my god i thought you were announcing your divorce to the public" in regard to the lengthy statement, Teigen jokingly asked her admirers for "our privacy on trump's birthday!!"

I know, I never post note things. respect our privacy on trump’s birthday!! https://t.co/nL4HVpTlSt — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 14, 2018

This donation comes nearly a year after Teigen announced she had been blocked by Trump on Twitter, following tweeting "Lolllllll, no one likes you" to the president.

After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him "lol no one likes you" was the straw pic.twitter.com/MhZ6bXT1Dp — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 25, 2017

