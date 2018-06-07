Chrissy Teigen Shares Precious New Pic of Baby Son Miles on His Original Due Date

Joke's on Miles!

Chrissy Teigen shared a sweet snap of her newborn son on Wednesday following a late-night feeding session, taking a moment to remember his original due date, three weeks after his birth.

"Today was your original due date but you heard how cool we are since that’s all we talk about (how cool we are) and you wanted to see what all the fuss was about, 3 weeks early," the 32-year-old Sports Illustrated model wrote on the photo of her snoozing babe.

She continued with a little of that trademark Teigen humor, describing herself and husband John Legend -- who are also parents to 2-year-old daughter Luna -- as "boring AF."

"Well we tricked u," she said. "We are boring AF but we love you!"

The mother of two hasn't been shy about sharing her parenting journey on social media -- stretch marks and mesh postpartum underwear included -- as she posted a beachside pic earlier this week featuring the precious family enjoying the great outdoors.

"Guess we're really doing this kid thing," wrote the Lip Sync Battle co-host, just before sharing a second shot of Luna playing in the sand.

Looks like Luna has immediately jumped into big-sister mode, as she was recently spotted tending to her baby brother on Teigen's Instagram.

For more on the family of four, watch the clip below.

