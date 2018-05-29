Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Photo Of Luna Giving Brother Miles a Pacifier

No sibling rivalry here -- little Luna is in big sister mode!

Chrissy Teigen posted a precious photo of her 2-year-old daughter sharing the sweetest sibling moment with her new little brother, Miles, on Monday night. In the Instagram snap, Luna can be seen gently giving a pacifier to the newborn, who is resting on a cozy furry blanket in a bassinet.

The 32-year-old Sports Illustrated model, who gave birth to Miles earlier this month, simply captioned the snap with a sweet heart emoji.

Teigen's husband and father of two, John Legend, recently shared with ET that Luna possibly sees the new addition as "competition" -- though the latest photo might prove otherwise!

“I think she's just becoming aware that he's the competition,” the 39-year-old singer told ET’s Denny Directo at a Jesus Christ Superstar FYC event in Los Angeles, California, last week. “We'll see how that plays out, but I think it might be good because it's making her, like, she’s doing more to ingratiate herself to us, which means it might be a good thing for her to have a little competition.”

The snap comes just a day after Teigen and Legend enjoyed their first date night since Miles' birth.

The GRAMMY winner shared a selfie of the two at dinner on Sunday, writing, "First post-Miles date night!"

