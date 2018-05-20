Chrissy Teigen Shares First Photo of Her Baby Son, Reveals His Name!

Welcome, Miles Theodore Stephens!

Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram on Sunday morning to share the first photo of her baby boy. The supermodel didn’t stop there, also telling fans the little cutie’s name.

“Hello, world! This is Miles Theodore Stephens – We are drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles. Out household feels overwhelmed with love. Thank you for all your well wishes!” she captioned the sweet shot.

In the pic, baby Miles has one little hand up to his face and the other resting on his mom. His eyes are closed for his close-up, but clearly he’s got Chrissy’s modeling genes!

Chrissy previously told a fan on Twitter that Miles and her daughter Luna have the “same nose!” and talked about how he makes “the teeniest noises.”

Chrissy and her hubby John Legend first announced their son’s birth last week on Twitter. At the time, Chrissy simply wrote, “Somebody’s herrrrre!” with baby bottle emojis and smiley faces.

For more from the family, watch the clip below!

