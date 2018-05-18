Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Details About Second Child With John Legend

Chrissy Teigen is sharing adorable details about baby No. 2!

The 32-year-old model, who gave birth to her second child, a baby boy, with husband John Legend on Wednesday, took to Twitter on Friday and answered a fan question about her growing family.

When asked if the newborn looks anything like her and Legend's first child, 2-year-old daughter Luna, Teigen revealed the two have the "same nose!"

She also said that because he was born "a few weeks early," he's "litttttttle and makes the teeniest noises."

"We are in love," the proud mama added.

Same nose! He is a few weeks early so he’s litttttttle and makes the teeniest noises. We are in love. https://t.co/cASCxh6PvR — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 18, 2018

Teigen first shared the exciting news of her baby boy's arrival on social media, writing, "Somebody's herrrrrrre!" with a series of baby and baby bottle emojis.

Somebody’s herrrrrrre! 🍼🤗🍼🤗 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 17, 2018

As we patiently wait to find out what Teigen and Legend will name their little bundle of joy, watch the video below to hear what the Lip Sync Battle host had to say when ET asked her in April how Luna is feeling about being a big sister.

