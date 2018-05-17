Chrissy Teigen Jokes With Stephen Colbert About The Name of Baby No. 2

Chrissy Teigen has definitely taken one name off the list for her son!

The 32-year-old model, who announced the arrival of her baby boy with husband John Legend on Wednesday with a tweet that said, "Somebody’s herrrrrrre," took to social media to joke about what they may be calling their little one.

While the parents did not share any further information about their bundle of joy, including what his name could be, the well wish wishes began pouring in.

Among them included late night talk show host Stephen Colbert, who suggested the couple call the boy Stephen in his honor.

“Congratulations @chrissyteigen! If you haven't picked out a name yet may we suggest Stephen? #LSSC,” The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’s twitter account wrote on Thursday.

The note was accompanied by a GIF of Colbert asking Teigen if they had a chosen a name yet, and Teigen responding, “We change it all the time, so if you have a suggestion…”



However, given that Legend’s real name is John Roger Stephens, the idea was promptly rejected.

“But then he’d be Stephen Stephens!” she wrote back.

But then he’d be Stephen Stephens! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 17, 2018

The pair also share a 2-year-old daughter Luna, and in January Teigen told ET that the cutie was practicing having a younger sibling.

"She is so excited,” the Lip Sync Battle host shared. “She's got her little baby doll now that she's been really taking care of.”

