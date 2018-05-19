Chrissy Teigen Shares the TMI Reason Postpartum Life Is Better With Baby No. 2

There’s no such thing as TMI when it comes to Chrissy Teigen’s hilariously candid birth confessions!

The 32-year-old model welcomed her second child, a baby boy, with her GRAMMY-winning musician husband, John Legend, on Wednesday

And, it seems the little one’s arrival was a lot less destructive than the birth of their daughter, Luna, in 2016.

“I can confirm postpartum life is 90% better when you don't rip to your butthole,” Teigen tweeted on Saturday. “Baby boy: 1 point. Luna: 0.”

Ouch!



Aside from the cringeworthy revelation, the Lip Sync Battle host has been gushing about the newborn, telling fans how the baby has the “same nose” as Luna and that the family are “in love” with their latest addition.

“He is a few weeks early, so he’s litttttttle and makes the teeniest noises,” she added.

I can confirm postpartum life is 90% better when you don't rip to your butthole. Baby boy: 1 point. Luna: 0 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 20, 2018

Same nose! He is a few weeks early so he’s litttttttle and makes the teeniest noises. We are in love. https://t.co/cASCxh6PvR — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 18, 2018

In April, Teigen talked to ET about how thrilled Luna was about welcoming a younger sibling.

"She is so excited,” Teigen said. “She's got her little baby doll now that she's been really taking care of.”

See more on the family below.

RELATED CONTENT:

NEWS: Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Details About Second Child With John Legend

NEWS: Chrissy Teigen Jokes With Stephen Colbert About The Name of Baby No. 2

NEWS: Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Second Child With John Legend!

Related Gallery