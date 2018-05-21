John Legend Jokes That Luna Sees Baby Brother Miles as ‘Competition' (Exclusive)

John Legend is opening up about his first days as a father-of-two and why he’s glad that his adorable 2-year-old daughter, Luna, sees his newborn son, Miles Theodore, as competition.

The 39-year-old musician and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, welcomed Miles into the world on Wednesday. Having previously humored ET with how Luna gets territorial about him, Legend admitted that the cutie is already setting out to ensure she stays in daddy’s good books.

“I think she's just becoming aware that he's the competition,” Legend told ET’s Denny Directo at a Jesus Christ Superstar FYC event in Los Angeles, California, on Monday. “We'll see how that plays out, but I think it might be good because it's making her, like, she’s doing more to ingratiate herself to us, which means it might be a good thing for her to have a little competition.”

Legend also opened up about the significance behind little Miles’ name, revealing that he and Teigen waited until he entered the world before locking in their final choice.

“We just wanted a name that we liked a lot and liked saying and felt good about,” Legend explained. “And, we also waited till we [could] see the baby to decide what the name is going to be, even though we had some contenders going into it.”

“Then, we like to have some musical history in their names,” he continued. “So Luna is Luna Simone after Nina Simone and Miles, of course, [after] the great Miles Davis. We like to have some kind of musical connection in their name and I think we chose wisely with some of the greatest artists of all time.”

Legend added that like most new parents, he hasn’t been getting much sleep in the days following Miles’ birth.

“I am not [sleeping,] but it's okay,” he said. “I'm starting to remember how it was the first time around with Luna. It's all coming back to me, and Chrissy too. This is that period in his life and our lives where you get less sleep and work a little harder. I'm trying not to work too much outside of the house because we got a lot to do at home.”

Having jetted from Sunday’s 2018 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, to Los Angeles for the Jesus Christ Superstar event, Legend indicated that his schedule is currently a little more hectic than planned due to Miles coming earlier than he expected.

But while he has had to leave little Miles for short work stints, he’s thrilled to have been able to perform his new song “A Good Night” at the awards show.

“That was the first award show [where] we played the song, ‘A Good Night.’ It's my new single and it was so fun,” Legend said. “It was like such an energetic room and we knew a lot of folks were watching all around the country and we were happy to play it there.”

See more on Legend’s new bundle of joy below.

