Khloe Kardashian Flashes Huge Ring as She Claps Back at Reports of 'Tense' Dinner With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is shutting down reports of a “tense” dinner with Tristan Thompson -- and sporting a huge new diamond ring while she does so.

After the Daily Mail described Khloe as tired, distracted and lacking her “bright, bubbly personality,” in a video showing her out for dinner with Tristan on Sunday, she took to Twitter to call out the claims.

“You make up anything!!" the 33-year-old reality star wrote while linking to the article on Monday. “I actually had a great night. It was a large birthday dinner for friends and as a new mom IM TIRED AF!! Being out past 10pm is not where I’ll have the most energy these days.”

A fan then commented on how stunning Khloe, who welcomed daughter True in April, looked in the footage, to which she replied, “Thank you!!! Just was tired lol need to work on my tired smiling face.”

However, the report wasn’t the only online talk prompting the new mom to defend herself.

One Twitter user questioned Khloe’s decision to stay with Tristan following his cheating scandal.

“I love, adore & root for @khloekardashian, but I’m so disappointed she stayed with that wasteman Tristan,” wrote the fan. “She preaches about women knowing their self worth and when to walk away, but when it’s time to walk the walk, she’s a hypocrite.”

“Not exactly Queen Persia, you have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist,” Khloe responded. “I’m proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations.”

After the fan then assured Khloe she wasn’t trying to judge her and simply didn’t want “some lame breaking your heart again,” Khloe expressed her gratitude for the support.

“I love you for that and girl trust me don’t I understand!!!” Khloe wrote. “I appreciate you I do!!”

Regardless of how the two looked during their night out, there was one undeniably bright spark at the dinner -- an apparent new piece of bling on Khloe’s left ring finger.

The dazzler was clearly visible as the couple sat at their table at the BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood, California.

