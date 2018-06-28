Tristan Thompson Says Khloe Kardashian Knows His Phone Passcode in Wake of Cheating Scandal

Looks like Tristan Thompson is striving for a new level of honesty when it comes to his relationship with Khloe Kardashian.

Khloe celebrated her 34th birthday on Wednesday with a family get-together -- which included sisters Kim, Kylie and Kendall -- and in hilarious videos that Kim posted on her Instagram Story, she gets Tristan to finally unblock her on Instagram. But as Tristan goes to unblock her on his phone, Kim jokingly asks what his code is, which is when he reveals Khloe actually has access to his phone.

"Wait, what's your code? Khloe!" Kim calls out to her sister.

Tristan replies, "Huh? She knows it."

Last month, Kim hinted during her appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan that Tristan had blocked her from Instagram after she publicly commented on his cheating scandal to Ellen DeGeneres. Just days before Khloe gave birth, reports alleged that the 27-year-old NBA star cheated on her with multiple women while the reality star was pregnant.

"Yeah, I mean, last time I went on TV and I answered some questions about her, I got blocked on social media, so," she revealed, though clarified that she wasn't blocked by Khloe.

"I'm always rooting for her, always rooting for love," she awkwardly added when asked about her thoughts on Khloe and Tristan at the time. "I'm always rooting for family."

Clearly, it's all good now between Khloe and Kim. Khloe's birhday celebration included a gift from Kim's 5-year-old daughter, North. Kim shared a video of Khloe opening the gift, which was a pricey Balenciaga bag with money print all over it.

"What?! You know what this stands for? Khlo-money!" Khloe excitedly tells North. "You know what my nickname is besides Koko? Khlo-moneyyy. Oh my god, so funny."



A source tells ET that Khloe's birthday was "exactly what she wanted."

"After everything Khloe has been going through, she just wanted a relaxing birthday filled with all the people she loves," the source says. "Khloe wanted something intimate at home, where everyone could dress down and enjoy themselves."

Meanwhile, judging by Tristan's presence at Khloe's family birthday bash, it appears their relationship is back on track following the cheating scandal. On Sunday, she was spotted wearing a huge diamond ring on her left finger as the couple dined at BOA Steakhouse in Los Angeles. But in an adorable picture that Kim Instagrammed of Khloe holding her daughter, True, as well as Kim's daughter, Chicago, for her birthday, Khloe curiously covered up her left finger.

