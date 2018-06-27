Khloe Kardashian and 'Little Lady' True Celebrate Her 34th Birthday With Sweet Mother-Daughter Snaps

Khloe Kardashian is spending her birthday with her No. 1 "little lady."

TheKeeping Up With the Kardashians star turned 34 on Wednesday and spent the afternoon snuggling with her 2-month-old daughter, True Thompson. In a series of Instagram Story videos, the new mom cradles her baby girl -- who's wearing a cute white dress and has a butterfly filter around her head -- as she adorably talks to her.

"Look at my little lady. Hi, little lady. How's my little lady?" the birthday girl says to True. In another clip that has a "It's my birthday" filter and balloons, the Revenge Body host asks her daughter, "Who's my little girl? Who's my little cutie?"

Khloe also showed off her silver birthday balloons that read "Happy Birthday Momma," her stunning flower bouquets, tasty treats and her beautiful home covered in hundreds of pink balloons.

Instagram Story

Happy Birthday 🎊🎉🎈🎂🎁 #34 @khloekardashian A post shared by @ everythiinginspiratioon on Jun 27, 2018 at 4:21pm PDT

Kendall Jenner also posted a snap showing off her big sister's kitchen that's filled with desserts. "You're so loved," the model tells Khloe.

Earlier in the day, Kim Kardashian also wrote some touching words for Khloe alongside an Instagram pic of them together with their newborn daughters. See Kim's message and the photo in the video below.

