Tristan Thompson Shares First Pic of His Kids True and Prince Together

Tristan Thompson is a proud papa.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player shared cute Instagram photos on Friday of him and his children, 18-month-old son Prince and 2-month-old daughter True, marking the first time he has shared pics of his kids together. The NBA star captioned the series of family moments with a simple heart emoji.

In the first pic, a shirtless Tristan is seen smiling and sitting on the floor embracing his children with a basketball in the foreground, while a happy Prince holds hands with his sister, True. The second photo shows True getting kisses from her brother.

Prince is Tristan's son with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig, while True is his child with current girlfriend Khloe Kardashian.

Earlier in the week, Tristan posted a photo of the necklaces he wears bearing his kids' names with the accompanying caption, "My Prince🤴and Princess 👸. I love you guys so much!!!"

Over Father's Day weekend, the 27-year-old NBA star returned to Los Angeles with Khloe, 33, and their newborn daughter True. They plan on staying put in Southern California for the summer, where they will continue to work on their relationship, a source told ET in June.

According to the source, Khloe -- as well as her famous family and friends -- have already "forgiven" Tristan after reports broke that he allegedly cheated on her multiple times while she was pregnant. Khloe gave birth to their daughter, True, in April, and had been living in Cleveland, Ohio.

“[Tristan] has a home in L.A. too, but the plan is to live together as a family at Khloe’s home as they continue to work on their relationship,” the source said at the time. “Everyone is back on board -- friends, family and Khloe have all forgiven him and are giving him this second chance -- and so far it’s been working for them.”

