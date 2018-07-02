Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Has a 'Cousin Photo Shoot' With Stormi and Chicago

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is getting ready to show off their littlest members!

Over the weekend, Khloe Kardashian took to Twitter to share how motherhood was treating her since the birth of her and Tristan Thompson's 2-month-old daughter, True. The 34-year-old reality star also revealed that she had new pics taken of True along with Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi, and Kim Kardashian West's little girl, Chicago.

"We had a cousin photo shoot TODAY!!!! It was the CUTEST 😍😍😍," the new mom tweeted on Saturday in response to a fan asking about seeing pics of the three babies.

We had a cousin photo shoot TODAY!!!! It was the CUTEST 😍😍😍 https://t.co/iR9YQ8cD0p — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 1, 2018

Khloe — who recently returned to Los Angeles with baby True after spending time in Cleveland, Ohio, with Tristan — also called being a mom "beautiful" and shared that she was looking forward to the "perfect Saturday night" consisting of a bath and wine.

She also admitted that motherhood isn't a glamorous job. "Sometimes I don’t know what day it is or I don’t get a shower LOL but she is finally on a great sleep schedule so I get adult time which is awesome!" she tweeted to a fan.

Honestly it’s amazing! Of course it’s an adjustment but it’s so beautiful! Sometimes I don’t know what day it is or I don’t get a shower LOL but she is finally on a great sleep schedule so I get adult time which is awesome! 🥂 https://t.co/2UpkjLEAkn — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 1, 2018

Baby has been down for about an hour. Organized my closet a little, Now, I get most of the evening to myself. Bath tub and wine? Sounds like a perfect Saturday night to me!!! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 1, 2018

Last month, Kim spoke exclusively told ET about staging a photo shoot with True, Stormi and Chicago, who are only a few months apart.

“The three little girls are gonna grow up together. Chi and Stormi are just two weeks apart and then True is just a few months behind so that’s really exciting,” the 37-year-old reality star dished. “We’re so excited. Me and Kylie and Khloe are planning one of those kids’ photo shoots, just like a silly shot that we can have all the girls, ‘cause Stormi and Chicago have so many pictures together. So, we can’t wait for True to join the crew.”

Here's more on that story:

RELATED CONTENT:

Khloe Kardashian Matches Daughter True in Adorable New Photos

Kylie Jenner Is Back to Posting Photos of Stormi After Deciding to Stop Sharing Them 'Right Now'

Kim Kardashian Wishes Khloe a Happy Birthday With Cute Photo of True and Chicago Together

Related Gallery