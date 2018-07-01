Khloe Kardashian Matches Daughter True in Adorable New Photos

Khloe Kardashian is definitely in her element as a mom.

The 34-year-old model and reality star posted a series of photos and videos on her Instagram Stories and Snapchat on Saturday, showing her wearing a matching white top to daughter True's little white blouse as she gushed over her 2-month-old daughter. The posts show her transfixed by the little girl.

"I'm so obsessed with her," she wrote on an Instagram photo, accompanied by a weeping emoji: 😩.

In a Snapchat video, she sounds completely smitten as True coos and smiles.

"Hi mama!" Kardashian says. "Oh, my happy girl. How's my happy girl?"

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on Jul 1, 2018 at 10:17am PDT

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on Jul 1, 2018 at 10:28am PDT

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on Jul 1, 2018 at 10:17am PDT

The last few weeks have been good times for Kardashian, in contrast to just a few months ago when she was dealing with a cheating scandal involving boyfriend Tristan Thompson that embroiled the entire Kardashian family. But she has said that she is working hard to rebuild their relationship and it looks like her family is working similarly to put the past behind them, as shown in a family get-together video for Kardashian's 34th birthday last week. She also used the occasion to gush more over little True.

And then there's the mysteriously huge ring that suddenly appeared on Kardashian's finger -- the one where an engagement/wedding ring would go -- though she is apparently telling everyone that she and Thompson are not engaged, a source told ET.

Either way, things appear to be looking up for the happy mom.

For more on the couple's complicated relationship, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim and Khloe Kardashian Playfully Tease Kourtney Over Her Sexy Vacation Pics

Malika Haqq Praises Khloe Kardashian's 'Art of Forgiveness' After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Tristan Thompson Says Khloe Kardashian Knows His Phone Passcode in Wake of Cheating Scandal

Related Gallery