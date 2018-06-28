Malika Haqq Praises Khloe Kardashian's 'Art of Forgiveness' After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Malika Haqq has learned a lot from Khloe Kardashian over the years.

The former Dash Dolls star took to Instagram with a sweet message to her BFF on her 34th birthday on Tuesday, praising her among other things, for showing her the "art of forgiveness" -- just days after Kardashian opened up about repairing her relationship with boyfriend Tristan Thompson following his cheating scandal.

"20 years of wordless conversations, a connection perfected over time. I was blessed the day you were born KK. Thank you for showing me the meaning of love and the art of forgiveness," Haqq wrote. "Your strength is reliable & your giving nature is one to be modeled. I love you forever sis 💋HBD."

Kardashian gave birth to her first child, daughter True, just days after Thompson was accused of cheating on her multiple times while she was pregnant. The couple has been photographed on several outings in Los Angeles recently, and on Monday, the Good American designer briefly opened up about the "enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist" with Thompson.

"Khloe and Tristan are in a good place, however, it didn't happen overnight," a source told ET of the pair's relationship. "Khloe doesn't give up on something she believes in and she believes in her and Tristan. Khloe and Tristan have been working hard on their relationship and making sure they are on the same page."

"With the basketball playoffs being over, the couple is able to spend some much-needed quality time together," the source added.

