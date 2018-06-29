Kim and Khloe Kardashian Playfully Tease Kourtney Over Her Sexy Vacation Pics

Kourtney Kardashian's vacation pics have been on fire lately -- and her sisters have definitely noticed.

The mother of three has been enjoying a romantic overseas getaway with her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, in Italy over the past week, sharing tons of sexy snaps from her luxurious travels.

On Friday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star once again proved to be vacation and body goals, posting a sultry shot of herself posing in a black two-piece alongside her friend, Simon Huck, on the water -- and Kim and Khloe couldn't help but tease her a little.

"Buongiorno," Kourtney wrote alongside the pic, as Khloe and Kim, who are back in Los Angeles, headed to the comments section with playful responses.

"Is this a hot body contest or something?" Khloe wrote, as Kim added in all caps, "VERY JEALOUS OF THIS BOATING SITUATION."

buongiorno A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jun 29, 2018 at 2:45pm PDT

Her sisters also jokingly called her out for missing Khloe's birthday party in LA this week, but Kourtney appears to be getting in some family time of her own. She revealed on her Instagram Story on Thursday that her 8-year-old son, Mason, had joined her on vacation.

Instagram

While Kourtney's living it up in Italy, a new promo for the 15th season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians debuted on Friday -- and includes its fair share of drama. Kourtney, Kim and Khloe get into a screaming match in the video, before Kim's comments push Kourtney to tears.

Watch the shocking trailer in the video below.

