Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Bikini Bod During Romantic Getaway With Boyfriend Younes Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima are making the most of their romantic vacation.

The couple was photographed soaking in the sun in Capri, Italy, on Friday, as they spent the day on the water.

Kardashian flaunted her toned bikini bod in a summery yellow two-piece as she caught some rays while lounging on a boat. The mother of three later covered up with a hat as she joined Bendjima, looking cool in a dark blue button-up shirt and shades, behind the wheel.

The couple arrived in Rome on Tuesday, and took the next few days to explore the city in style.

Kardashian's sisters, Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner, were also recently in Europe. Kylie documented her trip to Cannes, France, with boyfriend Travis Scott before heading to Paris, where Kim was with her husband, Kanye West -- a year and a half after Kim was robbed at gunpoint.

"I've truly put the experience behind me, and have learned and grown from it," Kim explained on her app. "Because of this, mentally coming back to Paris wasn't difficult for me. It feels refreshing to face my fears and overcome them."

"For me, there's no point in staying in a f**ked-up state of mind," she added. "'Feel it, go through it and move on' has always been how I try to live my life. I would never suggest to anyone how to grieve, I can simply say what has worked for me... It was the perfect experience coming back to a city I love so much."

