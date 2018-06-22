Kim Kardashian Explains Why She Returned to Paris Following Traumatic Robbery

Kim Kardashian West is "so happy" she went back to Paris this week for the first time since her traumatic robbery in October 2016.

The 37-year-old reality star -- who was held at gunpoint and robbed of nearly $10 million in jewelry in the French capital nearly two years ago -- was in town for Paris Fashion Week, where she and her husband, Kanye West, showed their support for Louis Vuitton's new creative director, Virgil Abloh. Following her trip, the mother of three took to her app on Friday to explain in her own words why she decided to return to the city.

"I went back to Paris to witness Kanye's BFF, Virgil Abloh, make history with his first collection and runway show for Louis Vuitton during Men's Fashion Week. It was such an emotional trip," she shared. "For me, it was the perfect time to come back to a place where I fell in love, but also a place where I suffered great trauma. The trip was actually only 12 hours because right after the show, we had to fly home for Teyana Taylor's listening party the same night!"

Kim continued on, explaining to her fans that, emotionally, she finally feels "calm."

"I've truly put the experience behind me, and have learned and grown from it," she said. "Because of this, mentally coming back to Paris wasn't difficult for me. It feels refreshing to face my fears and overcome them."

"For me, there's no point in staying in a f**ked-up state of mind," she added. "'Feel it, go through it and move on' has always been how I try to live my life. I would never suggest to anyone how to grieve, I can simply say what has worked for me... It was the perfect experience coming back to a city I love so much."

Kim and Kanye pulled out all the stops for their Paris Fashion Week looks on Thursday. Hear more (and see pics!) in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian Shares Photo of Herself Trying on Jewelry After Returning to Paris

Kim Kardashian Returns to Paris for First Time Since Robbery With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian Playfully Scolds North for Using Her Expensive Makeup Palette

Related Gallery