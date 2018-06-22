Kim Kardashian Shares Photo of Herself Trying on Jewelry After Returning to Paris

Kim Kardashian West is taking part in all that Paris Fashion Week has to offer.

Her arrival in the City of Light earlier this week marks her first return to Paris since she was robbed in 2016. On Thursday, the 37-year-old reality star posted a photo of her trying on jewelry to her Instagram Story.

"@mrkimjones lacing me with that new @dior jewelry," she captioned the shot of designer Kim Jones putting a bracelet on her wrist.

In the snap Kim is wearing the same bright blue shirt dress from Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton collection that she donned for the designer's spring/summer 2019 menswear show earlier in the day. Also in attendance at the event were her husband, Kanye West and sister Kylie Jenner as well as Travis Scott, Jordyn Woods, Bella Hadid, Rita Ora, Naomi Campbell and Rihanna.

In October 2016, the mother of three was held at gunpoint and gagged in a French hotel room where she was robbed of $11.2 million worth of jewelry.

"I heard a noise at the door, like footsteps, and I shouted to ask who was there. No one answered," Kim stated in a report of the incident. "I called for my bodyguard at 2:56 a.m."

The report continued: "I was wearing a bathrobe, naked underneath. They pushed me on the bed and strapped me with plastic cables, taping my hands, mouth and legs. They carried me into the bathroom, more specifically, the bathtub ... They they left, running. I removed the tape from my hands and mouth and the plastic. I realized they were a bit young because of the way they strapped me."

Around the time of the incident a source told ET that Kim was "absolutely traumatized" following the incident.

"None of them spoke English, so she couldn't communicate with them," the source said. "All she kept saying over and over is 'I have kids. Take anything you want. Please don't kill me. Please don't kill me.'"

In a March 2017 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim further recalled the incident.

"They're going to shoot me in the back," she said. "There's no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it."

