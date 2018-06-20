Kim Kardashian Strips Down While Taking a Break From 'Packing'

Kim Kardashian West is wowing in her latest skin-baring social media post.

In a video posted to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, the 37-year-old stripped down to a gray sports bra top and a black string bikini.

"Packing," Kim wrote on top of the video in which she is seen kneeling on the ground. Positioned in front of racks of clothes, the reality star is stunning with her long, blonde hair worn down.

Earlier this week at the BoF West Summit, Kim opened up about how she got her unique style — and the role husband Kanye West played.

"I always thought I had really good style until I met my husband and he told me that I had the worst style," Kim admitted. "He was really nice about it and cleaned out my whole closet. I probably had 250 pairs of shoes and when we were done cleaning it out, I had two pairs left and I cried."

Kim additionally recalled when Kanye replaced all of her clothes: "We went to the Laker game and my closet was filled back up with all new stuff. There were racks of clothes of designers I have never heard of before like Lanvin and Givenchy. I didn’t know that then. I kept everything because it was really sentimental to me."

When ET caught up with Kim at the event, she shared that her kids had a "lovefest" when they met their cousin, True, for the first time the previous weekend. The introduction came after Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, True’s parents, moved back to Los Angeles from Cleveland, Ohio, where they had been living since True’s birth in April.

"I'm so excited," she gushed to ET's Carly Steel. "They came back on Sunday and I just piled the kids in the car and took them to meet their cousin, True, and it was a lovefest."

