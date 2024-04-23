Taylor Swift had Ryan Gosling deep in his feelings while filming The Fall Guy.

Gosling delivers one particularly tender moment in the film, when he's caught crying in his car while singing along to Swift's epic breakup anthem, "All Too Well."

"That was actually just me," Gosling cracks in a new interview with ET's Denny Directo. "I didn't know they were filming."

Gosling stars as stuntman Colt Seavers in the upcoming adaptation of the 1980s television series of the same name, with Emily Blunt portraying former camera operator-turned-director Jody Moreno.

"Couldn't get him out of his emotions in that scene," Blunt jokes of their on-screen moment.

The duo agrees that Swift's song "had" to be the one played in that scene, with Gosling gushing, "It's so perfect."

Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling attend a special screening of "The Fall Guy" at BFI IMAX Waterloo on April 22, 2024 in London, England. - Dave Benett/Getty Images for Universal Pictures

Gosling and Blunt received the ultimate Swiftie cred when they joined forces to cover the song during Gosling's Saturday Night Live opening monologue, earning public praise from the pop star herself.

"'All Too Well' (Ryan and Emily's Version) !!!," Swift gushed on her Instagram Story. "Watch me accidentally catch myself singing this version on tour. This monologue is everything."

At the time, Gosling kicked off his hosting gig by bidding farewell to his Barbie character, Ken.

"You know when you play a character that hard, that long, it's just... letting go just feels like a breakup, and for processing a breakup, there's only one thing that can help, the music of the great Taylor Swift," he joked on the show.

In The Fall Guy, out May 3, co-stars Gosling, Blunt and Hannah Waddingham bonded over some fun karaoke moments, jamming out to songs by Miley Cyrus, Alanis Morrissette, and more.

"I want to pass the microphone to Hannah Waddingham whenever I can," Blunt gushes to ET. "Oh, she's extraordinary."

But the real stars of the film are the stunts, and the actors are thrilled to be giving the actual stunt performers their time in the spotlight.

"They risk more than any of us on set, literally, and selflessly, and do these remarkable stunts which are just seared into your nostalgic memory of movies you loved growing up," Blunt says. "They're responsible for those memories that we have. I think it's just a wonderful thing to give them their flowers and have this love letter to what they've done."

The film is directed by real-life stuntman David Leitch (John Wick, Bullet Train) and also stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Black Panther's Winston Duke and Everything Everywhere All at Once's Stephanie Hsu. Lee Majors, the star of The Fall Guy television show, is also set to make an appearance.

RELATED CONTENT: