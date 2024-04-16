One of Ryan Gosling's best lines from his hosting gig on Saturday Night Live over the weekend got a special shout-out from his wife, Eva Mendes.

During the hilarious episode on Saturday, the Barbie actor, 43, jumped from sketch to sketch -- notably breaking character in almost every single one -- and making audience and cast members alike laugh through the live broadcast all the while. Throughout the episode, Gosling played many roles including a doctor with bad bangs, a man trapped in an engagement and even Beavis of Beavis & Butt-head fame.

One particular skit that hit home, however, was "Can't Tonight," which included Gosling as a man out on the town with his friends, played by cast members Kenan Thompson and Marcello Hernandez. As the waitress at their restaurant asks the three men about their accents, Thompson -- who has been on the variety comedy series since 2003 -- explains where they are each from.

Kenan Thompson, host Ryan Gosling, and Marcello Hernández during the "Can't Tonight" sketch - NBC via Getty Images

"I'm Dominican, he's Cuban," Thompson says, pointing at Hernandez before turning to Gosling and saying, "and he is from Tennessee but ever since he married a Cuban woman, he's different."

"A Cuban wife done change you," Gosling's character responds in a thick accent, purportedly referencing Mendes' Cuban heritage as the audience cheered loudly. "But now, I talk like a Cuban papi."

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Mendes, 50, addressed her hubby's playful shout-out and attached the sketch to her post so that her 6.3 million followers could enjoy it just as much as she clearly did.

"Coño! My Cuban Papi made this Cuban Mami so happy with this!! Years of hanging out with my Dad paid off," the Hitch actress wrote. "Gracias to the super talented @marcellohdz for this skit. The way you say “Eva Mendes” 😂! And @kenanthompson always crushing."

Mendes added, "Can’t wait for this trio’s next reunion. ❤️."

The couple -- who first met while filming The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011 -- have kept their love noticeably private over the years and have rarely let fans inside their relationship or marriage. While Mendes routinely mentions and references her man on Instagram, she does not share pictures with him to maintain a sense of privacy.

She also does not share photos of their two daughters, Esmeralda Amada Gosling, 9, and Amada Lee Gosling, 7, on her page. Just last month, the Ghost Rider star opened up in an interview on Today about her decision to take a break from acting to be a mom.

"It was like a no-brainer. [And I was like], I'm so lucky if I could have this time with my children," Mendes said of becoming a full-time mother to their girls.

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling - Sonia Recchia/Getty Image

Gosling, who scored an Oscar nom for his role as Ken in Greta Gerwig's Barbie earlier this year, continued to work and has released numerous films since they welcomed their first child in 2014. Mendes told Today that they never discussed how things would work out with their daughters, but rather, reached a "non-verbal agreement."

"It was almost just like a non-verbal agreement that it was like, 'OK, he's going to work and I'm going to work. I'm just going to work here,'" she shared. "He went and he did his job. He just happens to be really good at his job. And he did it and he came home."

RELATED CONTENT: