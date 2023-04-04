Eva Mendes is marveling over an important anniversary. The 49-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to pay tribute to The Place Beyond the Pines nearly a decade after its release.

The film, which came out on April 19, 2003, was an important one personally for the actress, as she met her longtime partner, Ryan Gosling, while co-starring in the movie. The pair, who have now been together for a decade, share two daughters, Amada, 6, and Esmeralda, 8.

In her post, Mendes wrote that she was alerted to the upcoming 10-year anniversary by her friend, Sandra Condito.

"It's been 10 years since this film came out," Mendes wrote alongside still shots of herself and Gosling from the film. "Feels like lifetimes ago."

Mendes' post came on the same day that the trailer for her longtime love's latest project, Barbie, was released. Mendes previously expressed her support for the project, in which Gosling stars as Ken.

"First of all, I saw the photo and the 14-year-old in me was like, 'Ahh,' but it's a funny photo and he's trying to be funny, so, it worked on all levels," Mendes said during a June appearance on The Talk.

Gosling is grateful for Mendes' support, telling ET the next month, "I love it. I love that she's got love for Ken. It means a lot to me."

