Come on Barbie, let's go skating! Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are looking fantastic in plastic as they channeled Barbie and Ken for their upcoming film, Barbie.

The pair were spotted in Venice Beach earlier this week, dressed in all their neon glory as they donned '80s-inspired workout wear to make their way across the Venice boardwalk.

For her part, Robbie sported a multi-colored leotard over hot pink shorts, which she paired with neon yellow knee and elbow pads to match her neon yellow rollerblades. She completed the look with a visor, which matched her leotard, and neon yellow hoop earrings.

Gosling matched his doll-like counterpart, dressed in a hot pink shirt, which he paired with shorts and a vest that matched Robbie's leotard. The La La Land star completed the look with a matching visor, neon yellow fanny pack and neon yellow knee pads to match their super-bright skates.

In true Barbie fashion, the duo rocked bleached blonde hair with a California tan to match.

Snorlax/MEGA

The new pics come after Robbie was spotted on set of the film for the first time last week. In the on-set snaps, the Australian actress was seen coming out of her trailer dressed in head-to-toe Barbie pink.

THEIMAGEDIRECT

A week prior, Gosling made his debut as Ken, with Warner Bros. sharing a pic of the 41-year-old actor in what appeared to be the Barbie Dream House. Complete with his freshly bleached locks, Gosling gave the camera a smoldering look as he stood in a denim vest (sans the shirt) with matching jeans and Calvin Klein-inspired underwear that read “Ken.”

The world got the first look at Robbie's Barbie in April. Warner Bros. Pictures shared the image of Robbie sitting behind the wheel of Barbie's iconic pink convertible on social media. "#BARBIE July 21, 2023. Only in theaters," the message read.

The star-studded cast for the Barbie film -- directed by Oscar nominee Greta Gerwig and written by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach -- also includes Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Hari Nef, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae and Michael Cera.

For more pics from the Barbie set, check out the gallery below.

