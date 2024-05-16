Lily Bloom's is open for business.

The highly anticipated It Ends With Us trailer was released on Thursday, offering fans a first look at Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni in action as Lily Bloom and Ryle Kincaid.

In the sneak peek, viewers see the romantic early stages of Lily and Ryle's hot and heavy relationship -- including a sweet moment inside Lily's eponymous flower shop -- before things take a sudden turn.

"Fifteen seconds, that's all it takes to completely change everything," Lively is heard saying in a voiceover.

From there, Taylor Swift's 2020 folklore hit, "My Tears Richochet," sets the soundtrack for the the relationship to crumble.

The film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel is set to hit theaters on Aug. 9. The film, which is directed by Baldoni, also stars Brandon Sklenar, Hasan Minhaj and Jenny Slate.

The 2016 book is loosely based on Hoover's own childhood and centers on themes of domestic abuse. "I just want everyone to know how appreciative I am to my mother, who got us out of a scary situation when I was a little girl and brought us here to this house which doesn't look like much, but this house was full of love and joy," Hoover said in an Instagram video shared in January 2023. "Thank you, Mom, for making that very difficult decision. This house holds nothing but wonderful memories for me."

"We are now discussing a movie that's made from a book that was loosely inspired by my mother," Hoover continued. "It's bittersweet. So many people have had to go through that. But to know that my mom's decision has helped so many people get out of that... I love you, Mom."

Production officially kicked off in May 2023, and not long after, photos from set surfaced online showing the cast's costumes and Lively's new red hair. However, not many fans were impressed with Lively's costumes.

In June 2023, Hoover reacted to the online criticism in an interview with Jenna Bush Hager, saying she "loves" the conversation around Lily's outfits because it shows that fans "care" about the project. "I don't remember describing outfits at all," Hoover said. "I don't care what they have on. In my head, it's about the conversation they're having and the story. It's the same way in the movie."

RELATED CONTENT: