Colleen Hoover is reacting to people roasting Blake Lively's It Ends With Us costumes. In an interview with Jenna Bush Hager, the author, who penned the 2016 novel on which the upcoming film is based, defended the costumes in the movie, after fans spoke out against them when pics from the set surfaced online.

Those pics show Lively's character, Lily Bloom, wearing patterned pants, a quilted coat, a patchwork jacket and more, all of which were panned online.

Gotham/GC Images

Hoover, who noted that she "loves" the conversation around Lily's outfits because it shows that fans "care" about the project, isn't concerned about the character's fashion sense.

"I don't remember describing outfits at all," Hoover said. "I don't care what they have on. In my head, it's about the conversation they're having and the story. It's the same way in the movie."

Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

When it comes to the fans' concern, Hoover said, "You've seen a couple of outfits that are completely out of context. I'm not worried about it."

Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The outfits aren't the only worry fans have raised about the film, which is being directed by Justin Baldoni. The book follows 23-year-old Lily (Lively), a florist who's torn between the 30-year-old abusive surgeon, Ryle, (Baldoni) and her childhood love, Atlas (Brandon Sklenar).

As soon as casting was announced for the film, fans pointed out that both Lively and Baldoni are significantly older than the characters they'd be playing. However, Hoover explained that she aged both Lily and Ryle up for the movie.

"Back when I wrote It Ends With Us, the new adult [genre] was very popular. You were writing college-age characters. That's what I was contracted to do," she explained. "I made Lily very young. I didn't now that neurosurgeons went to school for 50 years. There's not a 20-something neurosurgeon. As I started making this movie, I'm like, 'We need to age them out, because I messed up.' So that's my fault."

Given that change, Hoover said she's "extremely happy with the casting," noting that she's been "obsessed" with Lively since Gossip Girl and "didn't believe" it when she was told she'd signed on to the project.

"I don't really picture characters in my head as I write," Hoover said. "It's more of a personality thing. I picture like borders and then who they are inside."

As for what fans can expect from the movie, Hoover teased, "I got to see the footage they filmed thus far. I'm not a crier. I know that I write emotional books but I'm not an emotional person. And I cried so much on set."

"You guys are going to be so happy," she predicted of the fans. "I'm extremely happy and now my expectations are up and I'm going to keep them there."

RELATED CONTENT:

Blake Lively Jokes Choosing a Favorite Met Gala Look Is Like Picking a Favorite Kid! (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Hasan Minhaj Joins 'It Ends With Us' With Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni

See Blake Lively's Red Hair Transformation on 'It Ends With Us' Set

Jenny Slate Cast in 'It Ends With Us' Movie

Related Gallery